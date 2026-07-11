Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,863 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 12,273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Kion Group to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIGRY

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group's key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

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