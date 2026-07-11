Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Kion Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kion Group’s short interest fell sharply in June, dropping 84.8% to 1,863 shares as of June 30 from 12,273 shares on June 15. The stock now has a near-zero short-interest ratio based on average trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved overall, with recent upgrades from DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Oddo Bhf offset by one downgrade from Zacks Research. MarketBeat now shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • KIGRY shares traded at $11.67 on Friday, below both the 50-day moving average of $12.18 and the 200-day average of $14.90. Kion Group is a Germany-based industrial truck and supply chain solutions maker with brands including Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Dematic.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kion Group.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,863 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 12,273 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Kion Group to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIGRY

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Kion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group's key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kion Group Right Now?

Before you consider Kion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kion Group wasn't on the list.

While Kion Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines