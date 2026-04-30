Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.650-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kirby from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.20.

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Kirby Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE KEX opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Kirby has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $477,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,224.20. This represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $4,441,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,776,242.05. This represents a 25.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,226,173 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256,667 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 675,546 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $56,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,662 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 436,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4,872.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,250 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 337,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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