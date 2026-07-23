Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Get KRG alerts: Sign Up

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on KRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is presently 87.22%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kite Realty Group Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't on the list.

While Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here