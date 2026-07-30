Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get KRG alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $196.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kite Realty Group Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't on the list.

While Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here