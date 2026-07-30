KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from KKR & Co. Inc.'s conference call:

Record Q2 performance: Fee-related earnings per share rose 34% year over year to $1.32, total operating earnings per share increased 27% to $1.68, and adjusted net income per share grew 38% to $1.63.

Fee-related earnings per share rose 34% year over year to $1.32, total operating earnings per share increased 27% to $1.68, and adjusted net income per share grew 38% to $1.63. KKR raised $34 billion in the quarter and $305 billion since the start of 2024, surpassing its three-year $300 billion fundraising target ahead of schedule. Growth was broad-based, including infrastructure, private equity, credit, Asia, insurance, wealth and the newly acquired Arctos platform.

Monetization activity reached a company record , with $848 million of realized performance income and $220 million of realized investment income in Q2; management also cited approximately $700 million of near-term monetization visibility and $18.2 billion of remaining unrealized gains.

, with $848 million of realized performance income and $220 million of realized investment income in Q2; management also cited approximately $700 million of near-term monetization visibility and $18.2 billion of remaining unrealized gains. KKR is expanding its long-term infrastructure opportunity through Helix Digital Infrastructure, a permanent company launched with more than $10 billion of committed capital to provide data center, power and connectivity solutions for hyperscalers amid the AI-driven capital expenditure cycle.

Global Atlantic faces heightened competition in insurance, prompting KKR to allocate somewhat less capital to the business. Management maintained its approximately $250 million 2026 insurance operating-earnings outlook and cautioned that Q2’s roughly $40 million contribution from alternative-asset realizations is not a recurring quarterly run rate.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. 4,884,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,596. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $352,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,401,951 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $561,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,099 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,253,775 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $287,311,000 after acquiring an additional 637,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 584,111 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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