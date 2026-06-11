KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Sells 4,512 Shares

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wallace sold 4,512 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,213.37, for a total transaction of $9,986,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,996,990.71. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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KLA Trading Up 12.9%

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $276.00 on Thursday, hitting $2,411.64. 1,765,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,658. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,824.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,538.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $832.24 and a twelve month high of $2,431.29.

Shares of KLA are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 12th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 35.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA's previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. KLA's payout ratio is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Dbs Bank raised KLA from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut KLA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on KLA from $1,875.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on KLA from $1,400.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,897.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $265,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $133,209,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 116,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $117,676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about KLA

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KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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