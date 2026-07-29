KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $325.00 price objective on shares of KLA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KLA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $186.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.75.

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KLA Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of KLAC opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $307.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 91.89%. KLA's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.060-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 27,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.69, for a total value of $7,359,878.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 263,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,001,875.68. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 45,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $9,986,725.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,996,990.71. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,547,170. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KLA by 978.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 858,984 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $259,164,000 after purchasing an additional 779,317 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in KLA by 781.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 359,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,397,000 after purchasing an additional 318,520 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,618,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 116,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of KLA by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 45,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

KLA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

Positive Sentiment: KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $1.05, above the $1.00 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.2% year over year to approximately $3.66 billion, also exceeding the $3.61 billion consensus. KLA quarterly earnings report

KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $1.05, above the $1.00 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.2% year over year to approximately $3.66 billion, also exceeding the $3.61 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $1.06 to $1.26, with the revenue range above expectations and the EPS midpoint modestly ahead of the $1.13 consensus. KLA cited sustained AI infrastructure investment as a key demand driver. Reuters KLA outlook article

Management forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $1.06 to $1.26, with the revenue range above expectations and the EPS midpoint modestly ahead of the $1.13 consensus. KLA cited sustained AI infrastructure investment as a key demand driver. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation remained strong: operating cash flow was $906.4 million in the quarter and $4.14 billion for fiscal 2026, while the company returned $876.3 million to shareholders during the quarter. KLA fiscal 2026 results

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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