KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,816.21, but opened at $1,688.00. KLA shares last traded at $1,700.1510, with a volume of 285,763 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting KLA

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

Positive Sentiment: KLA beat Q3 estimates: non‑GAAP EPS $9.40 vs. $9.16 expected and revenue $3.415B above consensus; management also provided slide-deck/earnings materials. Strong results underpin the rally. Press Release

KLA beat Q3 estimates: non‑GAAP EPS $9.40 vs. $9.16 expected and revenue $3.415B above consensus; management also provided slide-deck/earnings materials. Strong results underpin the rally. Positive Sentiment: Company signaled continued AI-driven demand and guided quarterly revenue above some estimates, reinforcing the growth narrative for process-control tools exposed to AI chip ramps. Reuters: AI-linked demand

Company signaled continued AI-driven demand and guided quarterly revenue above some estimates, reinforcing the growth narrative for process-control tools exposed to AI chip ramps. Positive Sentiment: Board increased quarterly dividend to $2.30 and approved an additional $7B for share repurchases — a meaningful capital-return program that supports EPS and shareholder value. Press Release

Board increased quarterly dividend to $2.30 and approved an additional $7B for share repurchases — a meaningful capital-return program that supports EPS and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/target increases (Wells Fargo to $2,100 overweight; Needham to $2,000 buy) boost bullish expectations and headline support for the stock. Benzinga: analyst moves The Fly: Needham

Multiple analyst upgrades/target increases (Wells Fargo to $2,100 overweight; Needham to $2,000 buy) boost bullish expectations and headline support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: New Street raised its price target to $1,770 but kept a neutral rating — a modest vote of confidence that still reflects valuation caution. MarketScreener

New Street raised its price target to $1,770 but kept a neutral rating — a modest vote of confidence that still reflects valuation caution. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish notes (Seeking Alpha) reiterate KLA’s dominant market position and multi‑year growth thesis tied to AI, but they are opinion pieces rather than new company disclosures. Seeking Alpha

Long-form bullish notes (Seeking Alpha) reiterate KLA’s dominant market position and multi‑year growth thesis tied to AI, but they are opinion pieces rather than new company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Industry peer news (Onto Innovation) signals broad AI-driven demand across equipment suppliers; this is an industry tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Zacks: Onto Innovation

Industry peer news (Onto Innovation) signals broad AI-driven demand across equipment suppliers; this is an industry tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, some coverage highlights that the stock slid after the print — investors may be digesting valuation (KLAC trades at a high P/E), guidance ranges versus street expectations, or simply engaging in profit-taking after a strong run. Benzinga: stock slides

Despite the beat, some coverage highlights that the stock slid after the print — investors may be digesting valuation (KLAC trades at a high P/E), guidance ranges versus street expectations, or simply engaging in profit-taking after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Additional press noted share weakness alongside peers (coverage includes The Globe and Mail), underscoring short-term selling pressure across semiconductor-equipment names. Globe and Mail

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on KLA from $1,460.00 to $1,770.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,683.39.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,580.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,388.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.KLA's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. KLA's payout ratio is 22.11%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in KLA by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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