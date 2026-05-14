Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm's revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Klarna Group's conference call:

Klarna said Q1 was a strong quarter, with revenue up 44% to $1.012 billion , transaction margin dollars up 44% to $389 million , and net income turning positive .

Klarna said Q1 was a strong quarter, with , , and . The company reported broad-based growth in GMV and merchant adoption, including GMV up 33% to $33.7 billion and merchant count rising 49% to 1.07 million , helped by its push to be a default payment service provider across markets.

The company reported broad-based growth in GMV and merchant adoption, including and , helped by its push to be a default payment service provider across markets. Financing is scaling rapidly , with volume up 138% year over year to $4.1 billion and more merchants offering the product, while management said credit trends remain healthy and delinquency metrics are improving in the U.S.

, with volume up year over year to and more merchants offering the product, while management said credit trends remain healthy and delinquency metrics are improving in the U.S. The Klarna Card crossed 5 million active users globally , and the company said card users are significantly more engaged, with higher transaction frequency and higher revenue per user as the product matures.

The , and the company said card users are significantly more engaged, with higher transaction frequency and higher revenue per user as the product matures. Klarna reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance, including GMV above $155 billion, while guiding Q2 revenue of $960 million to $1 billion and adjusted operating income of $30 million to $50 million.

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Klarna Group Stock Up 19.7%

NYSE:KLAR traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 27,154,804 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Klarna Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Key Headlines Impacting Klarna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Klarna Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Klarna Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Klarna Group

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Further Reading

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