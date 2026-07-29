Klaviyo (KVYO) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Klaviyo to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $362.0980 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Klaviyo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Klaviyo Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -472.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105 in the last ninety days. 37.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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