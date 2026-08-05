Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $370.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Klaviyo's revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Get Klaviyo alerts: Sign Up

Here are the key takeaways from Klaviyo's conference call:

Q2 revenue reached $370.6 million, up 26% year over year and ahead of guidance, driven by strength in text messaging, WhatsApp, Marketing Analytics, enterprise deals, and cross-selling.

and ahead of guidance, driven by strength in text messaging, WhatsApp, Marketing Analytics, enterprise deals, and cross-selling. Klaviyo raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.526 billion-$1.534 billion, or approximately 24% growth, reflecting broad momentum across enterprise, international, and multi-product adoption.

Early adoption of AI products was strong, with Composer reaching more than 95,000 users and Customer Agent adoption increasing 40% quarter over quarter; management said these products are already generating measurable customer ROI and could become significant revenue drivers.

Enterprise and international momentum continued, including major wins with Warner Music Group, Claire’s, the San Francisco 49ers, and Country Road Group; customers with at least $50,000 in ARR grew 36% year over year, while revenue outside the Americas rose 35%.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 73.4% due to text-message mix, carrier fees, and infrastructure investments, while full-year operating-income guidance was reduced to $212 million-$218 million, partly reflecting $10 million-$12 million of Agency acquisition costs and additional product investment.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:KVYO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,427,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,929. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -486.95 and a beta of 0.54. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105 over the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sunstone Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Klaviyo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klaviyo wasn't on the list.

While Klaviyo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here