Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $2,922,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $2,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,922,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $3,726,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $3,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $3,634,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $3,874,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $3,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 6,112,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,209. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Klaviyo's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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