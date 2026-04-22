Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $192,460.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Landon Edmond sold 14,366 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $289,474.90.

On Thursday, March 5th, Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $304,274.88.

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Klaviyo Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KVYO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 4,557,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,904. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.59 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company's stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Klaviyo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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