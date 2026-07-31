Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.4444.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.8%

KNX stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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