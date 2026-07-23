Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNX. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.89.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 362.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,110,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 172,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Key Knight-Swift Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift delivered adjusted EPS of $0.63 , topping estimates of about $0.49-$0.51 , while revenue of $2.10 billion also came in above forecasts of roughly $2.05 billion . Article Title

Knight-Swift delivered adjusted EPS of , topping estimates of about , while revenue of also came in above forecasts of roughly . Positive Sentiment: The company’s revenue increased 12.6% year over year , suggesting improving freight demand and better operating momentum versus last year. Article Title

The company’s revenue increased , suggesting improving freight demand and better operating momentum versus last year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised optimism for the next quarter, guiding Q3 2026 EPS to $0.71-$0.77 versus consensus near $0.67 , which signals expectations for continued profitability improvement. Article Title

Management raised optimism for the next quarter, guiding versus consensus near , which signals expectations for continued profitability improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Several coverage notes highlighted “rapid progression” in truckload fundamentals and included the earnings call transcript and presentation, reinforcing the market’s focus on management commentary about freight trends and capacity discipline. Article Title

Several coverage notes highlighted “rapid progression” in truckload fundamentals and included the earnings call transcript and presentation, reinforcing the market’s focus on management commentary about freight trends and capacity discipline. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also added KNX to its Strong Buy growth list ahead of the report, which may have added to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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