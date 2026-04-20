Knightscope Q1 EPS Boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knightscope in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a "Buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knightscope's current full-year earnings is ($12.15) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Knightscope's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Knightscope had a negative net margin of 298.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.81%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 million.

Get Knightscope alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Knightscope from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Knightscope

Knightscope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $3.36 on Monday. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knightscope by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company's stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc NASDAQ: KSCP is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knightscope, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knightscope wasn't on the list.

While Knightscope currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here