Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,107 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 405 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kochav Defense Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCHV. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kochav Defense Acquisition by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,005 shares of the company's stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 900,005 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,686,575 shares of the company's stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kochav Defense Acquisition

Kochav Defense Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KCHV opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Kochav Defense Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

Kochav Defense Acquisition (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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