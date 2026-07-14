Go Pro
→ They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in Kochav Defense Acquisition surged in June, rising 173.3% to 1,107 shares as of June 30 from 405 shares two weeks earlier. Despite the jump, short interest remains very low at 0.0% of shares outstanding.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with several firms significantly increasing their positions in recent quarters, including Westchester Capital Management and Crossingbridge Advisors. Sona Asset Management US LLC also initiated a new position.
  • Analysts remain cautious on KCHV, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “sell (d-)” rating and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Sell.” The stock was trading near its 52-week range at $10.36, close to both its high of $10.39 and low of $9.93.
  • Interested in Kochav Defense Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,107 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 405 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kochav Defense Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCHV. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kochav Defense Acquisition by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,005 shares of the company's stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 900,005 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,686,575 shares of the company's stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kochav Defense Acquisition

Kochav Defense Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KCHV opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Kochav Defense Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

Kochav Defense Acquisition (NASDAQ:KCHV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kochav Defense Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider Kochav Defense Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kochav Defense Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Kochav Defense Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines