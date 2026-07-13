Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Stock Price Down 8.7% - What's Next?

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.4350. 423,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 813,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kodiak AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kodiak AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak AI by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,863 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth $14,185,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak AI by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 888,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak AI by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 888,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak AI by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,179 shares of the company's stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,128 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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