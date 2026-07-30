Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $386.2980 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of KGS stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $284,992.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,685,894.32. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,523 shares of company stock worth $921,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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