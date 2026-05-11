Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Kodiak Gas Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kodiak Gas Services reported quarterly EPS of $0.59, topping analyst estimates by $0.05, while revenue rose 4.9% from a year earlier.
  • The stock traded near its 52-week high, opening at $69.64 versus a year range of $30.06 to $71.92, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with seven Buy ratings and two Hold ratings; the consensus view is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kodiak Gas Services.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander Newsom Darden bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $273,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 10,852 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $590,457.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,746.05. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Read More

Earnings History for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kodiak Gas Services Right Now?

Before you consider Kodiak Gas Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak Gas Services wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak Gas Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines