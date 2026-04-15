Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $43.53. Komatsu shares last traded at $45.5025, with a volume of 56,836 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTUY

Komatsu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. OTCMKTS: KMTUY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu's product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

Further Reading

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