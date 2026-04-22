Kone Oyj (KNYJY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kone Oyj to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.6828 billion for the quarter.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%. On average, analysts expect Kone Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kone Oyj Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Kone Oyj has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kone Oyj from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kone Oyj presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kone Oyj

About Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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