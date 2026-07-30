Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.03 and traded as low as $28.56. Kone Oyj shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 19,406 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore upgraded Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kone Oyj has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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