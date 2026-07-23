Kontoor Brands (KTB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $586.2280 million for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 60.17%. The business had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of KTB stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Jennifer H. Broyles sold 4,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $324,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,946.22. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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