Kopin (KOPN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.0125) per share and revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 1,756,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,462. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $758.20 million, a P/E ratio of 413.91 and a beta of 3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Research cut Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kopin from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kopin from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.15.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $288,801.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 420,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,122.50. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kopin by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,257 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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