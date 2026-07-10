Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.20. Kopin shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 2,867,490 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kopin from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kopin news, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $288,801.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 420,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,058,122.50. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $291,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,077.22. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 524,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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