Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KOP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koppers

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $149,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,151,067.70. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company's stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. Koppers has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $978.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Koppers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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