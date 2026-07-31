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Korea Electric Power (KEP) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Korea Electric Power logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Korea Electric Power is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on August 7, with analysts forecasting $0.533 in EPS and $14.88 billion in revenue. The earnings call is scheduled for August 12.
  • In its most recent quarter, KEP reported $1.33 EPS, exceeding consensus by $0.06, while revenue of $16.22 billion fell short of the $17.21 billion estimate.
  • KEP shares opened at $12.07, near the lower end of their 12-month range, and analyst sentiment is cautious: the stock carries an average “Reduce” rating, with recent downgrades from Zacks Research, Weiss Ratings and Morgan Stanley.
  • Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5330 per share and revenue of $14.8848 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Korea Electric Power to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Korea Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Korea Electric Power from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

Read More

Earnings History for Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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