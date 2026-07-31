Korea Electric Power (KEP) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5330 per share and revenue of $14.8848 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Korea Electric Power to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Korea Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Korea Electric Power from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company's activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

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