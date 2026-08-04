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Korro Bio (KRRO) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Korro Bio logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Korro Bio is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts forecast a loss of $1.338 per share and revenue of approximately $214,000; the earnings call is scheduled for August 13.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed expectations, reporting an EPS loss of $1.69 versus the $1.60 consensus estimate. Analysts project losses of about $5 per share for the current fiscal year and $6 for the next.
  • KRRO shares recently traded at $11.03, while analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $16.71. However, insiders have sold roughly $4.3 million worth of stock over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Korro Bio.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.3380) per share and revenue of $0.2140 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,834.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.86%. On average, analysts expect Korro Bio to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korro Bio Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,372. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Korro Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korro Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JonesTrading upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRRO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Todd Chappell sold 3,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 16,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,720.12. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ram Aiyar sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $196,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,527.04. This represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,026 shares of company stock worth $4,309,637. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company's stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company's pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

Read More

Earnings History for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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