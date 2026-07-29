KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $11.6180 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 0.41. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KORU Medical Systems

In other KORU Medical Systems news, insider Adam R. Kalbermatten acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 312,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,250. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,430. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 8,719.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,004 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 131,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,781 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 927.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 69,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered KORU Medical Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMD

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

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