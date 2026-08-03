Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.55. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 2,942,285 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.40 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $607.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $224,709.03. This represents a 34.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $105,476.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 331,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,435.35. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 294,580 shares of company stock valued at $689,275 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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