Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 7.2% - What's Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 10,058,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,072,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 59.38%.The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $105,476.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 331,295 shares in the company, valued at $904,435.35. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 85,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $176,166.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,678,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,988.15. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,580 shares of company stock worth $689,275. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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