Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $410.3780 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of KTOS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 949,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,029. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed its $50 million Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The 68,000-square-foot site can manufacture, integrate, and test up to six experimental hypersonic payloads simultaneously, supporting programs such as MACH-TB. The facility is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs and could expand Kratos’ long-term hypersonics growth opportunity. Kratos Completes Construction of $50 Million State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Systems Payload Integration Facility

Kratos completed its $50 million Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The 68,000-square-foot site can manufacture, integrate, and test up to six experimental hypersonic payloads simultaneously, supporting programs such as MACH-TB. The facility is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs and could expand Kratos’ long-term hypersonics growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Kratos delivered and successfully validated advanced turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s next-generation ramjet propulsion initiative. The milestone strengthens KTOS’s relationship with a major defense contractor and provides evidence of progress in advanced missile-propulsion technology. Kratos Delivers Critical Component for Lockheed Martin’s High-Performance Propulsion Initiative

Kratos delivered and successfully validated advanced turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s next-generation ramjet propulsion initiative. The milestone strengthens KTOS’s relationship with a major defense contractor and provides evidence of progress in advanced missile-propulsion technology. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley reiterated a Buy rating and a $128 price target, arguing that Kratos offers substantial relative value compared with private defense competitor Anduril. The target implies significant upside if KTOS converts its hypersonic, propulsion, and other defense investments into sustained growth. Kratos Offers Outstanding Relative Value Over Anduril

B. Riley reiterated a Buy rating and a $128 price target, arguing that Kratos offers substantial relative value compared with private defense competitor Anduril. The target implies significant upside if KTOS converts its hypersonic, propulsion, and other defense investments into sustained growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in next week’s report. However, Zacks says KTOS lacks the combination of a positive earnings-surprise history and favorable estimate revisions that typically supports a likely earnings beat, increasing the risk of a muted or disappointing reaction. Kratos Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect earnings growth in next week’s report. However, Zacks says KTOS lacks the combination of a positive earnings-surprise history and favorable estimate revisions that typically supports a likely earnings beat, increasing the risk of a muted or disappointing reaction. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows 147 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. While some transactions may reflect scheduled selling, the one-sided activity can weigh on sentiment, particularly with KTOS trading at a very high earnings multiple.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $264,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 285,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,083,654.25. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $86,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,414.71. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 137,036 shares of company stock worth $7,780,257 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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