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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ price target to $100 from $115 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The new target still implies substantial upside from the stock’s prior close, and analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target of $100.41.
  • Kratos reported quarterly results above expectations, with EPS of $0.16 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of $371 million, up 22.6% year over year. Analysts forecast full-year EPS of $0.48.
  • KTOS opened at $49.21 and remains well below its 52-week high of $134, while insiders sold 139,036 shares worth approximately $7.8 million over the past three months. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 103.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $338,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,549,401.50. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,667 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,254 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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