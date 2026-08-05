Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $55.34. Approximately 9,159,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 4,493,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.36 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Kratos reported second-quarter revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and above the roughly $410 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share also surpassed expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and increased from $0.11 a year earlier. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos reported second-quarter revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and above the roughly $410 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share also surpassed expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and increased from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Kratos Government Solutions revenue rose 36.4% to $379.7 million, while companywide organic growth reached 19.1%. Management cited demand across hypersonics, space, jet engines, counter-drone systems and unmanned aircraft, with strong bookings supporting the outlook. Kratos forecasts 2026 organic revenue growth

Kratos Government Solutions revenue rose 36.4% to $379.7 million, while companywide organic growth reached 19.1%. Management cited demand across hypersonics, space, jet engines, counter-drone systems and unmanned aircraft, with strong bookings supporting the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. Kratos now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, above the prior consensus near $1.7 billion, and forecasts 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $460 million-$480 million was broadly in line with estimates. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, above the prior consensus near $1.7 billion, and forecasts 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $460 million-$480 million was broadly in line with estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. BTIG raised its price target to $104 from $100 and initiated or reiterated a “Buy” rating, citing the earnings beat and increased confidence in Kratos’ outlook. Why Kratos Defense Stock Is Surging

BTIG raised its price target to $104 from $100 and initiated or reiterated a “Buy” rating, citing the earnings beat and increased confidence in Kratos’ outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity indicated increased bullish trading interest, with 13,877 calls purchased—about 37% above average daily call volume. Options activity can amplify short-term volatility but does not confirm long-term fundamentals.

Unusually high call-option activity indicated increased bullish trading interest, with 13,877 calls purchased—about 37% above average daily call volume. Options activity can amplify short-term volatility but does not confirm long-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $100 from $115 but retained an “Overweight” rating, suggesting continued optimism while reflecting a more cautious valuation view.

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $100 from $115 but retained an “Overweight” rating, suggesting continued optimism while reflecting a more cautious valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improving outlook, KTOS remains richly valued, with a reported P/E ratio above 300. Investors may therefore remain sensitive to execution, future margin expansion and any slowdown in defense-program growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $102.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $329,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,909,005.60. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $264,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 285,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,654.25. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $7,799,667. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $296,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,254 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.53 and a beta of 1.08.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here