Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 9.8% Following Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.88. 3,915,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,483,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Specifically, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $329,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,005.60. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.29.

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Key Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos said it delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system. The milestone reinforces KTOS’s role in advanced propulsion and hypersonic programs, although no contract value or near-term revenue impact was disclosed. Kratos delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system

Kratos said it delivered turbomachinery for Lockheed Martin’s ramjet propulsion system. The milestone reinforces KTOS’s role in advanced propulsion and hypersonic programs, although no contract value or near-term revenue impact was disclosed. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will manufacture, integrate, and test experimental hypersonic payloads, support programs such as MACH-TB, and is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility could expand KTOS’s capacity and strengthen its position in the hypersonics market, though financial returns were not provided. Kratos completes Indiana hypersonic facility

The company completed its $50 million, 68,000-square-foot Indiana Payload Integration Facility ahead of schedule. The site will manufacture, integrate, and test experimental hypersonic payloads, support programs such as MACH-TB, and is expected to create more than 100 high-tech jobs. The facility could expand KTOS’s capacity and strengthen its position in the hypersonics market, though financial returns were not provided. Positive Sentiment: One analyst characterized Kratos as offering “outstanding relative value” compared with Anduril and suggested substantial upside potential. However, this is an analyst opinion rather than a new contract or change in fundamentals. Analyst compares Kratos with Anduril

One analyst characterized Kratos as offering “outstanding relative value” compared with Anduril and suggested substantial upside potential. However, this is an analyst opinion rather than a new contract or change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: KTOS is scheduled to report results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat, increasing the risk of a disappointing outlook or muted reaction. Kratos earnings expectations

KTOS is scheduled to report results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat, increasing the risk of a disappointing outlook or muted reaction. Negative Sentiment: Insider-trading data shows extensive selling, with 147 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. While some sales may reflect scheduled transactions or compensation, the one-sided activity can weigh on investor sentiment.

Insider-trading data shows extensive selling, with 147 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. While some sales may reflect scheduled transactions or compensation, the one-sided activity can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: KTOS’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 250. That leaves the stock particularly sensitive to earnings execution, guidance, and evidence that hypersonic investments will generate meaningful future growth.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 601,674 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 427,396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,900.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 176,831 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,083 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 281,811 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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