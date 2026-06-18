Kroger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 26,647 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 11,101 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company's stock worth $4,821,546,000 after buying an additional 868,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after buying an additional 12,652,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company's stock worth $2,153,622,000 after buying an additional 386,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock worth $837,113,000 after buying an additional 1,360,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,296,026 shares of the company's stock worth $889,878,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Stock Down 6.0%

KR stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,974,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,802. Kroger has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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