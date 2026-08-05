Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.The company had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.51 million.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 421,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Kronos Worldwide's payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Kronos Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kronos Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Kronos Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here