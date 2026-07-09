Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. The trade was a 54.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here