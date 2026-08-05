Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $330.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.278-1.562 EPS.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 1,252,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,533. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $135.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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