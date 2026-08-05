Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.278-1.562 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million-$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.8 million.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 1,252,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,999. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $330.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.50 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.278-1.562 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,990. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,945,000 after buying an additional 595,753 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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