Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.23 and last traded at $127.2490, with a volume of 807400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.22.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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