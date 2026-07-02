Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Down 4.1% - Time to Sell?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.56 and last traded at $128.3730. 93,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 852,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 9.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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