Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.67.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.16 million, a P/E ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kura Sushi USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Zacks article

Kura Sushi reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of a $0.05 loss, showing better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. GlobeNewswire earnings release

The company raised/updated FY2026 guidance to about $330.5 million-$331.5 million in revenue, but that range is still slightly below consensus expectations, suggesting growth is improving but not enough to fully satisfy investors. Neutral Sentiment: Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. MarketBeat transcript

Kura Sushi’s Q3 revenue came in at $85.92 million, just below estimates of $86.46 million, indicating a modest top-line miss despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Benzinga coverage

TD Cowen lowered its price target on Kura Sushi USA from $58 to $51 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling reduced analyst confidence and implying downside from the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing management’s FY2026 revenue outlook and margin commentary amid opening delays, which may have added to concerns about near-term growth execution. Seeking Alpha article

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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