Kyle Sauers Sells 23,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $725,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 652,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,574,144.78. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $585,120.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $652,970.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,752,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.56. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Rush Street Interactive's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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