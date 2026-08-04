Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Kyverna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Kyverna Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of KYTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 205,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Further Reading

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