L1 Capital Pty Ltd Sells 232,817 Shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Stock

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $1,906,771.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,556,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,885,138.77. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,688,633.79.

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $186,990.00.

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Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of AVR opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $795.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 154.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 9,958.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,328 shares of the company's stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,707 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,666 shares of the company's stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 342,711 shares during the period.

Anteris Technologies Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Anteris Technologies Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: L1 Capital reportedly purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, indicating continued substantial long-term interest in Anteris despite subsequent sales. L1 Capital boosts stake in Anteris Technologies

L1 Capital reportedly purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, indicating continued substantial long-term interest in Anteris despite subsequent sales. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating and an average price target of $16. However, those ratings and targets largely reflect earlier research and may not explain the latest trading activity.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating and an average price target of $16. However, those ratings and targets largely reflect earlier research and may not explain the latest trading activity. Negative Sentiment: L1 Capital sold 232,817 AVR shares on July 27 for about $1.91 million and another 208,731 shares on July 28 for approximately $1.69 million. Combined with a 23,000-share sale on July 24, the disclosed transactions represent roughly 464,548 shares sold for $3.78 million. L1 Capital’s reported holdings declined from 7.789 million shares to 7.347 million shares across the filings, a potentially bearish signal for investors. SEC insider transaction filing

L1 Capital sold 232,817 AVR shares on July 27 for about $1.91 million and another 208,731 shares on July 28 for approximately $1.69 million. Combined with a 23,000-share sale on July 24, the disclosed transactions represent roughly 464,548 shares sold for $3.78 million. L1 Capital’s reported holdings declined from 7.789 million shares to 7.347 million shares across the filings, a potentially bearish signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Anteris remains unprofitable. Its latest quarterly loss was $0.28 per share versus a $0.27 consensus loss, while revenue of $0.49 million missed the $0.77 million estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $1.14 per share, leaving the stock dependent on progress in its heart-device business and future financing or commercialization milestones.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVR. Wall Street Zen raised Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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