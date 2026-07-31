L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $310.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the stock. L3Harris Technologies traded as low as $262.68 and last traded at $272.2830, with a volume of 4208579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.53.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.22.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.23 and a 200 day moving average of $327.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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