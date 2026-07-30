L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock's previous close.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.22.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 10.3%

LHX stock traded down $30.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $262.68 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.92 and a 200 day moving average of $328.39. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.13 per share , above the $2.80 consensus estimate and up from $2.78 a year ago. Revenue reached approximately $5.9 billion , exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and rising 8.4% year over year. L3Harris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Raised

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $2.80 consensus estimate and up from $2.78 a year ago. Revenue reached approximately , exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and rising 8.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Demand remains robust, particularly for weapons systems. L3Harris reported $7.3 billion in orders , a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio and a record $42 billion backlog , supporting future revenue visibility. L3Harris Technologies Reports Robust Second Quarter 2026 Results

Demand remains robust, particularly for weapons systems. L3Harris reported , a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio and a record , supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: operating margin increased to 11.1%, segment margin reached 16.0%, operating cash flow rose to $879 million and free cash flow increased 37% to $771 million.

Profitability and cash generation improved: operating margin increased to 11.1%, segment margin reached 16.0%, operating cash flow rose to $879 million and free cash flow increased 37% to $771 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.80-$12.00 , 40 cents above its prior forecast, and provided revenue guidance of $23.2-$23.7 billion. The EPS range is above the roughly $11.67 analyst consensus. L3Harris Raises Guidance on Higher Profit, Revenue

Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , 40 cents above its prior forecast, and provided revenue guidance of $23.2-$23.7 billion. The EPS range is above the roughly $11.67 analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The revenue guidance midpoint of $23.45 billion is slightly below the $23.5 billion consensus estimate, although the range indicates continued growth and the EPS outlook was upgraded.

The revenue guidance midpoint of $23.45 billion is slightly below the $23.5 billion consensus estimate, although the range indicates continued growth and the EPS outlook was upgraded. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, reports indicate that LHX shares slipped. The reaction suggests investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are taking profits after the results; the stock also remains below its major moving averages and near its 52-week low. L3Harris shares slip despite Q2 earnings beat

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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