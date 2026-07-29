L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.800-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.2 billion-$23.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:LHX traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,266,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,577. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $267.25 and a 52-week high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.16 and a 200-day moving average of $328.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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